“YOUR MOST UNFORGETTABLE FIRST DATE”

DISNEY’S ALADDIN TICKET GIVEAWAY

San Francisco, your wish has been granted! The hit Broadway musical, Disney’s Aladdin is coming to the SHN Orpheum theatre November 1st through January 7th!

Tickets now on sale at shnsf.com

Tell us about your “Most Unforgettable First Date” for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Disney’s Aladdin. It is hard to top a ‘flying carpet’ ride, but we know there are some inspiring ‘first date’ stories out there. Tell us your first date story in 25 words or less. The most creative, unique and inspiring first date story will win a pair of tickets to see Disney’s Aladdin!

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.