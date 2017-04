(credit: California Academy of Sciences)

Win a Pair of Tickets To

The California Academy of Sciences From Alice!

Win a pair of tickets to step inside the lush, four- story rainforest at the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park and see butterflies emerge before your eyes!

Plus, spot other colorful new species among the 1,600 live plants and animals, and be sure to participate in special spring programming now through May 18th.

Fill out the entry form for a chance to

win a pair of tickets from Alice, or visit www.calacademy.org