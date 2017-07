WIN TICKETS TO SEE

MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE NEW ONE FROM ALICE!

Be an Alice guest at Mike Birbiglia: The New One on August 5th! Award-winning comedian Mike Birbiglia (Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, Thank God for Jokes) brings his latest show to Berkeley Rep for a limited engagement beginning August 2nd. Do not miss the new one. It may be the best one.

Tickets on sale now at berkeleyrep.org

Must be 21+ years or older to win

Fill out the entry form for your chance to

win a pair of tickets from Alice!