Win Tickets to the Conservatory of Flowers’

Butterflies & Blooms!

Get eye to eye with a butterfly at Butterflies & Blooms at the Conservatory of Flowers in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park!

The popular exhibit is back by overwhelming demand at San Francisco’s beloved Victorian greenhouse, where the Special Exhibit gallery has been transformed into a beautiful and intimate cottage garden aflutter with hundreds of butterflies on the wing.

Begin your adventure by marveling at a selection of chrysalises—intriguing structures as varied as the creatures that created them. Inside, one of the great mysteries of nature is taking place—a total metamorphosis during which the caterpillar liquefies completely and its cells reorganize into a butterfly. You may even catch the moment when one of these transformed and winged beauties emerges!

Then delight in a dazzling array of more than 20 species of colorful and familiar North American butterflies—including magnificent monarchs, Western swallowtails, painted ladies, and more—as you walk among a wide variety of brightly colored blossoms while free-flying butterflies flit from flower to flower, providing a fascinating demonstration of plant pollination in action.

