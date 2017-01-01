Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets For

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big!

Enter a world where adventure is waiting at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big!

Join the Disney Princesses as they learn that courage leads the way. Then watch Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Believing is just the beginning when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates into your hometown! Playing Oracle Arena in Oakland on October 19-23 and SAP Center in San Jose on October 25-29.

Save $5 on tickets on Sundays with code ALICE. Savings not valid on Rinkside, VIP or other premium seats. No double discounts. Savings based on the original ticket price. Get your tickets today at Ticketmaster !

Go to www.disneyonice.com for more info.

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win a

Family 4 Pack of VIP Tickets to the October 20th show at Oracle Arena in Oakland at 7PM!