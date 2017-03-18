IT’S SO KIND OF COOL

FIRST. You don’t have to drive to Tahoe. You get to kick back and enjoy the ride. SECOND. Every winner gets to bring one guest. Your prize gets you two (2) Adult passes for a Day Trip on the Bay Area Ski Bus on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Squaw Valley Ski Resort for a day of skiing or boarding including the bus trip, light breakfast and snacks, afternoon Après Ski drinks and light lunch, and your lift ticket on the slopes!

HERE IS THE MARCH 18 SCHEDULE:

Board bus: 4-5:30am depending on your location

Sleep – until 7:30am

Enjoy continental breakfast with a ski movie

Arrive at slopes – 8:15-9:00am (good weather)

Ski or Ride until 3:30 or 4:00pm

Back to bus: 3:30-4:15 for snacks, drinks & more

Depart at 4:30pm

Movie or sleep on the way home

Home sweet home – 7:00-9:30pm (approx.)

Please note. You and your guest must be 21 or older and able to take the Ski Trip to Tahoe on March 18, 2017. The package does not include gear rental. IF you have your own gear, there is room to store it on the ski bus.



ABOUT BAY AREA SKI BUS



The Bay Area Ski Bus offers pre-scheduled bus trips for the public to Ski Resorts in Lake Tahoe during the Winter Ski Season. The Ski Bus is a classy outfit that runs on time and pays attention to the details.

This is NOT a loud “party bus” with obnoxious behavior. Lots of fun, but with style and class. TIMING: You will board the bus between 4:00am and 5:30am (depending on your pick up location). Return times are approx. 7:30pm in Walnut Creek through 9:30pm. Please plan to follow the instructions of the Ski Bus staff, enjoy a day on the slopes, and then return home! Your professional Ski Bus staff will guide you through the day and make sure that you have everything you need to enjoy the mountain! More info at: www.bayareaskibus.com

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win!

MUST BE 21 OR OLDER