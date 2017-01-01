WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS FROM ALICE TO THE ILLUMINATION VIP KICK-OFF PARTY AT THE CONSERVATORY ON THE SUMMER SOLSTICE, JUNE 21ST!

The Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park will become the canvas for an elegant nightly light installation honoring the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love! Developed in partnership with San Francisco Recreation and Parks by Illuminate, the nonprofit arts group behind The Bay Lights, and Obscura Digital, a world-renowned creative studio specializing in large scale light-based art, the installation will transform the all-white landmark from June 21st through October 21st with a series of exquisitely illuminated scenes inspired by the rare tropical flowers within the Conservatory and the legacy of San Francisco’s flower children.

For more information, visit www.ConservatoryofFlowers.org

