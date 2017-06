WIN TICKETS TO SANTA CRUZ BEACH BOARDWALK,

FROM ALICE!

Warm sand, cool surf and the hot new ride Shockwave! Summer’s here and the admission free

Boardwalk is open daily.

Check out beachboardwalk.com for great ride discounts and get to the beach! Recognized as the best seaside amusement park in the world, the Boardwalk features over 40 rides and attractions, a mile long beach, games, shops, and classic fun boardwalk food.

Win a family four pack of UNLIMITED RIDES to

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk From Alice!

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.