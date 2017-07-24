



WIN A FAMILY FOUR PACK OF TICKETS TO

THE CALIFORNIA ACADEMY OF SCIENCES FROM ALICE!

Win a family four pack of tickets to the California Academy of Sciences to see the epic new exhibit— Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs. Discover massive, life-size models, an interactive flight simulator, real fossils, and more!

Be sure to check calacademy.org to learn about summer programs throughout the museum that help bring the Pterosaurs exhibit to life through hands on activities and crafts, storytelling, and even a theatrical play!

This incredible exhibit is only here for a limited time- so make sure you see it before it’s gone!

To learn more and purchase tickets,

visit www.calacademy.org/pterosaurs

Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs is organized by the

American Museum of Natural History, New York (www.amnh.org).



