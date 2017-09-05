WIN A $500 GIFT CARD TO

THE HABIT BURGER GRILL!

Alice and The Habit Burger Grill want to know your favorite ‘Happy Habit”. Tell Alice in 25 words of less, your favorite “Happy Habit” for a chance to win a $500 The Habit Burger Grill gift card! In case you’re wondering, Alice’s favorite “Happy Habit” is listening to new music!

Voted Best Tasting Burger in America, The Habit Burger Grill has been flame-grilling fresh, never frozen Charburgers, served at a remarkable value since 1969! Come in today and discover why it’s not the same without the flame.

At The Habit, there’s no substitute for quality! Enjoy award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, delicious sides, and more all served at a remarkable value.

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.