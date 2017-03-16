Interview: Wrabel With Jayn

Interview: Wrabel With JaynBefore heading over to his show at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco, Wrabel sat down with Jayn for a chat on the StubHub stage in the Alice Lounge. (03/16/2017)

"Beauty and The Beast" - H.B. Movie ReviewA Tale As Old As Time -- Belle, a beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast in its castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the beast's hideous exterior, allowing her to recognize the kind heart and soul of the true prince that hides on the inside. Beauty & The Beast stars Emma Watson & Dan Stevens; Directed by Bill Condon.

SXSW Interview: Magic Giant with DallasDallas chats with Magic Giant from SXSW in Austin, Texas.

Olivia Holt Interview With StrawberryWatch Strawberry chat with Olivia Holt backstage from the StubHub Stage in the 99.7 NOW! Lounge.

How Well Can You Spell?!Sarah and Vinnie take on a super spelling challenge! This weekend is the CBS Bay Area Regional Spelling Bee, where student finalists from across the Bay will compete for a spot in the Scripps National Bee, taking place in May. Check out this behind the scenes clip of Sarah and Vinnie quizzing each other on some of this year's most complicated words. The CBS Bay Area Regional Final will be streamed live on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Noon on cbsSF.com/live!

