Body Language To Get The Job

Body Language To Get The JobJob interviews are hard to come by and even harder to nail. These are common mistakes people make with their body language when seeking employment. Have you ever been guilty of a weak handshake, crossed arms or too much eye contact?
Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Secrets Revealed???Our resident Lady Gaga superfan Christian thinks he knows all the details surrounding the Superbowl Halftime show next month. He breaks down all the details. Is he right? I guess only time will tell.
Q And A With Noah CyrusSt. John runs a q and a with Noah Cyrus before she performs on the StubHub stage in the 997 NOW Lounge.
Interview: Noah Cyrus With JaynNoah Cyrus chats backstage with Jayn before she performs on the StubHub stage in the Alice Lounge.
"XXX: Return of Xander Cage" - H.B. Movie ReviewIn his return, Xander must recruit a new group of thrill-seeking cohorts and eventually Xander finds himself entangled in a deadly conspiracy. After coming out of exile, the daredevil-like operative races against time to recover a sinister weapon known as Pandora's Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. "XXX" stars Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Samuel L Jackson, and Deepika Padukone; Directed by D. J. Caruso.
Do All Guys Cheat?Things got heated this morning as Jason squared off against Jackie and Shan defending the guys! The girls say all men cheat and Jason says they need to choose better! What do you guys think?