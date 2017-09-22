WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays
Movie Review: "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and "Battle of the Sexes"
Foodie Chap, Liam Mayclem joins Sarah and Vinnie with movie reviews of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and "Battle of the Sexes"!
Program: Movie Reviews
'American Assassin' Movie Review With Jonny MoseleyJonny Moseley joined Sarah and Vinnie for a movie review of 'American Assassin'.
Carlos Santana On Sarah And VinnieThe legendary Carlos Santana joined Sarah and Vinnie to talk about his influences, life, spirituality, and his film "Dolores."
'Patti Cake$' Movie ReviewHooman and special guest Ruby Ortiz review "Patti Cake$" a drama about a white female rapper Patricia Dombrowski, aka Patti Cake$. Patty goes against haters but her unique crew helps her on the journey of becoming a rapper! Watch and see how many Persian carpets and piñatas the movie gets, and let us know if you will go watch it.
'The Hitman's Bodyguard' Movie ReviewRudy Ortiz joins Hooman and Sarah & Vinnie for an exclusive movie review of "The Hitman's Bodyguard".
'The Glass Castle' Movie Review"The Glass Castle" movie gets reviewed by Hooman and The Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem.

