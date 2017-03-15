How Well Can You Spell?!Sarah and Vinnie take on a super spelling challenge! This weekend is the CBS Bay Area Regional Spelling Bee, where student finalists from across the Bay will compete for a spot in the Scripps National Bee, taking place in May. Check out this behind the scenes clip of Sarah and Vinnie quizzing each other on some of this year's most complicated words. The CBS Bay Area Regional Final will be streamed live on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Noon on cbsSF.com/live!

"Kong: Skull Island" - H.B. Movie ReviewKing Kong lives in this new action-packed extension of his legacy! The movie fully immerses audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers venture deep inside the treacherous, primordial island. Kong:Skull Island stars an ensemble cast consisting of Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, Thomas Mann, Terry Notary and John C. Reilly. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Tai Trang Of Survivor Visits Sarah And Vinnie!Local and 'Survivor: Brain Vs. Brawn Vs. Beauty' finalist, Tai Trang joined Sarah & Vinnie in-studio to tease the premiere of 'Survivor: Game Changers'! Tai talks about his experience last time as a finalist, what it felt like to pitch his case to the counsel, and we get to witness a live heartfelt reunion. Watch Tai Trang on the debut of 'Survivor: Game Changers' tonight on CBS!

Sarah Tries To Taste The Rainbow!After hearing rumors that all Skittles taste the same, Sarah and Vinnie had to settle the score! This morning, Sarah was given a blind taste test to guess each flavor. How well do you think she did!?

Death Of A Porn AddictTo live by porn is to die by porn--at least that was the case when 6 tons of hoarded pornography fell on top of 50-year old Joji in Japan! The man's body was discovered six months later when his landlord came looking for unpaid rent. The odd and tragic death was revealed by a custodian who was hired to discreetly remove the magazines. The custodian said that every space in the man’s apartment was filled with pornographic magazines, piled on tables and shelves. Let that be a lesson to invest in more mobile hobbies.