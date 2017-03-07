Sarah Tries To Taste The Rainbow!After hearing rumors that all Skittles taste the same, Sarah and Vinnie had to settle the score! This morning, Sarah was given a blind taste test to guess each flavor. How well do you think she did!?

Death Of A Porn AddictTo live by porn is to die by porn--at least that was the case when 6 tons of hoarded pornography fell on top of 50-year old Joji in Japan! The man's body was discovered six months later when his landlord came looking for unpaid rent. The odd and tragic death was revealed by a custodian who was hired to discreetly remove the magazines. The custodian said that every space in the man’s apartment was filled with pornographic magazines, piled on tables and shelves. Let that be a lesson to invest in more mobile hobbies.

"Logan" - H.B. Movie ReviewLogan is the last stop for Wolverine in Hugh Jackman's latest film. An older, weary Logan cares for Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. However, attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives. This marks the beginning of a new legacy in the Marvel Universe. Directed by James Mangold.

Chores People Love and HateA new survey found chores people love and hate. Number one on the list of love: cooking with 62%, follow by organizing at 44%, vacuuming with 27%. Lastly, cleaning the house with 25%. What people hate about chores are: Ironing 50%, sweeping and mopping 32%, taking out the garbage with 37%, and hate cleaning the house at 44%. Now, what do Sarah and Vinnie love and hate about chores? Find out!

Jayn Makes A Big Announcement With Disneyland!LIVE with Jaynontheradio with Eddie from Disneyland and Mickey Mouse!! They are talking about the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade.

Interview: James TW With JaynJames TW sat down with Jayn for a chat on the StubHub stage in the Alice Lounge.