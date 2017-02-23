Jayn Makes A Big Announcement With Disneyland!LIVE with Jaynontheradio with Eddie from Disneyland and Mickey Mouse!! They are talking about the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade.

Interview: James TW With JaynJames TW sat down with Jayn for a chat on the StubHub stage in the Alice Lounge.

Jayn Shares The Disney Treats At Aulani ResortLet's be real, the snacks are the most important part...Jayn breaks down some Disney treats!

"The Great Wall" - H.B. Movie ReviewThe Great Wall is a 2016 monster film directed by Zhang Yimou and starring Matt Damon, who plays a European mercenary in China during the Song dynasty. He encounters the Great Wall of China and meets Chinese elite soldiers who defend against monster-alien-dinosaurs attacking the wall. Hooman & Bryn give reviews on the movie and it's critical reception by many audiences.

Making A Lei With LeaJayn learning how to make a Lei with Lea at Aulani Resort. Wish her luck!

Jayn With Paul The Manager of the Laniwai SpaDid someone say spa? Jayn gets a visit from Paul, the manager of the Laniwai spa at Aulani Resort and she samples some of the goodness!