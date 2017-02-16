"The Great Wall" - H.B. Movie Review

Jayn Shares The Disney Treats At Aulani ResortLet's be real, the snacks are the most important part...Jayn breaks down some Disney treats!

"The Great Wall" - H.B. Movie ReviewThe Great Wall is a 2016 monster film directed by Zhang Yimou and starring Matt Damon, who plays a European mercenary in China during the Song dynasty. He encounters the Great Wall of China and meets Chinese elite soldiers who defend against monster-alien-dinosaurs attacking the wall. Hooman & Bryn give reviews on the movie and it's critical reception by many audiences.

Making A Lei With LeaJayn learning how to make a Lei with Lea at Aulani Resort. Wish her luck!

Jayn With Paul The Manager of the Laniwai SpaDid someone say spa? Jayn gets a visit from Paul, the manager of the Laniwai spa at Aulani Resort and she samples some of the goodness!

Revenge Of The Spouse!Tis the season of heartbreak and pettiness. Have you ever gotten payback on your significant other? From deleting passwords, vandalism and destruction of property, to funking up the house, these exes went to some extreme measures just make their lover's life a living hell. Tell us about a time you either got revenge or felt the bitterness of a spouse.

John Wick: Chapter 2 and Fifty Shades Darker Movie ReviewIt's the weekend and Hooman and Bryn brought their Persian carpet and Vietnamese ninja stars points. The movies in question are John Wick: Chapter 2 and Fifty Shades Darker. John Wick returns to the criminal underworld and a lot of action is on his back. In Fifty Shades Darker, Anastasia gets back with Christian Grey with the promise that things would be different, but will they. Watch and find out if you agree with Hooman and Bryn.