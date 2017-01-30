Interview: James Arthur Q and AJames Arthur stopped by the Alice Lounge to do a fan Q&A on the StubHub stage.

Botox Booming Among MillennialsWith the age of the selfie, comes the booming of botox among millennials as young as 18 years old. Mostly a preventative measure for wrinkles that come with age. According to the American Society to Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Botox treatments have increased by 41 per cent for individuals aged 19 to 34 years old. Do you know any millennials that perfected their selfie?

"The Salesman" - H.B. Movie ReviewThe Salesman is a foreign film, known in Persian as "Forushande". Following the brutal attack on his wife, a high school teacher seeks revenge against the perpetrator who committed these crimes in their apartment. Starring Shahab Hosseini and Taraneh Alidoosti; Screenplay & Direction by Asghar Farhadi.

Au Naturel DiningYou can now dine in the nude at a new restaurant in Spain that offers customers the experience of a lifetime! The establishment will provide robes and bamboo partitions for partial privacy but there's more to it than just being naked; the menu includes libido-boosting specials like the “aphrodisiac menu” which is served on naked male and female models who pose as human tables. With a wide array of food and endless possibilities, perhaps 'au naturel' dining could work as the perfect date night for the right couple.

Body Language To Get The JobJob interviews are hard to come by and even harder to nail. These are common mistakes people make with their body language when seeking employment. Have you ever been guilty of a weak handshake, crossed arms or too much eye contact?

Interview: Noah Cyrus With JaynNoah Cyrus chats backstage with Jayn before she performs on the StubHub stage in the Alice Lounge.