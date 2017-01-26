"The Salesman" - H.B. Movie Review

"The Salesman" - H.B. Movie ReviewThe Salesman is a foreign film, known in Persian as "Forushande". Following the brutal attack on his wife, a high school teacher seeks revenge against the perpetrator who committed these crimes in their apartment. Starring Shahab Hosseini and Taraneh Alidoosti; Screenplay & Direction by Asghar Farhadi.

Au Naturel DiningYou can now dine in the nude at a new restaurant in Spain that offers customers the experience of a lifetime! The establishment will provide robes and bamboo partitions for partial privacy but there's more to it than just being naked; the menu includes libido-boosting specials like the “aphrodisiac menu” which is served on naked male and female models who pose as human tables. With a wide array of food and endless possibilities, perhaps 'au naturel' dining could work as the perfect date night for the right couple.

Body Language To Get The JobJob interviews are hard to come by and even harder to nail. These are common mistakes people make with their body language when seeking employment. Have you ever been guilty of a weak handshake, crossed arms or too much eye contact?

Interview: Noah Cyrus With JaynNoah Cyrus chats backstage with Jayn before she performs on the StubHub stage in the Alice Lounge.

"XXX: Return of Xander Cage" - H.B. Movie ReviewIn his return, Xander must recruit a new group of thrill-seeking cohorts and eventually Xander finds himself entangled in a deadly conspiracy. After coming out of exile, the daredevil-like operative races against time to recover a sinister weapon known as Pandora's Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. "XXX" stars Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Samuel L Jackson, and Deepika Padukone; Directed by D. J. Caruso.

"Silence" - H.B. Movie ReviewMartin Scorsese directs "SILENCE", the story of two Christian missionaries who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor during a time when Christianity was outlawed in the region.