"XXX: Return of Xander Cage" - H.B. Movie Review
In his return, Xander must recruit a new group of thrill-seeking cohorts and eventually Xander finds himself entangled in a deadly conspiracy. After coming out of exile, the daredevil-like operative races against time to recover a sinister weapon known as Pandora's Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. "XXX" stars Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Samuel L Jackson, and Deepika Padukone; Directed by D. J. Caruso.
"Silence" - H.B. Movie ReviewMartin Scorsese directs "SILENCE", the story of two Christian missionaries who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor during a time when Christianity was outlawed in the region.
'Live By Night' - H.B. Movie ReviewIn the Roaring `20s at the height of Prohibition, the flow of booze hasn't stopped in an underground network of gangster-run speakeasies. The opportunity to gain power and money is there for any man with enough ambition and nerve. But even among criminals there are rules. "Live By Night" stars Elle Fanning, Miguel, and Zoe Saldana; Directed by and also starring Ben Affleck.
Unfashionable DatesFirst impressions are everything, especially on first dates. Imagine your dream crush, perfect in every way, great hair, sense of humor, and the worst possible fashions known to man. How badly dressed would they have to be before you just say NO!? Or are you the fedora & football jersey wearing fashionista?
Cold Brew, Hot ShowerBeer specifically for shower time has arrived! Swedish brewery PangPang has partnered with creative agency Skansk to produce 'Shower Beer', a brew specially designed to fit into the shower part of your pre-game and/or party routine. 'Shower Beer' comes in a six-ounce bottle, but packs the power of a 12-ounce beer. It’s a 10% ABV pale ale, so in just a few gulps, you’ll get the same buzz as drinking a regulation-sized brew. The specialty beer isn't available in the USA yet, but hopefully they make way overseas soon!
Isla Visits Sarah and Vinnie Before the Holidays!Sarah and Vinnie get a visit from Vinnie's family! Christmas carols and the coolest 3 year old in the Bay. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Festivus for the Rest of Us!

NBA, Former Warriors Superstar Baron Davis Talks About Black SantaBaron Davis, former NBA great and Golden State Warriors star and the founder The Black Santa Company was in SF for BCAF2017. He talked to Kenny Choi about his new venture.
Sunny Pawar and Garth Davis From The Movie 'Lion'Bay Sunday's Kenny Choi talks to actor Sunny Pawar and director Garth Davis about the heartwarming movie about a man's search for his past, 'Lion.'

Sunny Pawar and Garth Davis From The Movie 'Lion'Bay Sunday's Kenny Choi talks to actor Sunny Pawar and director Garth Davis about the heartwarming movie about a man's search for his past, 'Lion.'
Do All Guys Cheat?Things got heated this morning as Jason squared off against Jackie and Shan defending the guys! The girls say all men cheat and Jason says they need to choose better! What do you guys think?
Ed Sheeran Wants To Be A Daddy!Yea, you read the title right. Ed Sheeran, I guess is at that point in his life where he wants to be a dad. So, ladies, time to start submitting your applications! Haha

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

