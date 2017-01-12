'Live By Night' - H.B. Movie Review

"Silence" - H.B. Movie ReviewMartin Scorsese directs "SILENCE", the story of two Christian missionaries who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor during a time when Christianity was outlawed in the region.

'Live By Night' - H.B. Movie ReviewIn the Roaring `20s at the height of Prohibition, the flow of booze hasn't stopped in an underground network of gangster-run speakeasies. The opportunity to gain power and money is there for any man with enough ambition and nerve. But even among criminals there are rules. "Live By Night" stars Elle Fanning, Miguel, and Zoe Saldana; Directed by and also starring Ben Affleck.

Unfashionable DatesFirst impressions are everything, especially on first dates. Imagine your dream crush, perfect in every way, great hair, sense of humor, and the worst possible fashions known to man. How badly dressed would they have to be before you just say NO!? Or are you the fedora & football jersey wearing fashionista?

Cold Brew, Hot ShowerBeer specifically for shower time has arrived! Swedish brewery PangPang has partnered with creative agency Skansk to produce 'Shower Beer', a brew specially designed to fit into the shower part of your pre-game and/or party routine. 'Shower Beer' comes in a six-ounce bottle, but packs the power of a 12-ounce beer. It’s a 10% ABV pale ale, so in just a few gulps, you’ll get the same buzz as drinking a regulation-sized brew. The specialty beer isn't available in the USA yet, but hopefully they make way overseas soon!

Isla Visits Sarah and Vinnie Before the Holidays!Sarah and Vinnie get a visit from Vinnie's family! Christmas carols and the coolest 3 year old in the Bay. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Festivus for the Rest of Us!

Top 5 Movies of 2016Hooman and Bryn reveal their Top 5 Movies of 2016! Check out the differences between their lists, do you agree?