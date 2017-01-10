Cold Brew, Hot Shower

Cold Brew, Hot ShowerBeer specifically for shower time has arrived! Swedish brewery PangPang has partnered with creative agency Skansk to produce 'Shower Beer', a brew specially designed to fit into the shower part of your pre-game and/or party routine. 'Shower Beer' comes in a six-ounce bottle, but packs the power of a 12-ounce beer. It’s a 10% ABV pale ale, so in just a few gulps, you’ll get the same buzz as drinking a regulation-sized brew. The specialty beer isn't available in the USA yet, but hopefully they make way overseas soon!

Isla Visits Sarah and Vinnie Before the Holidays!Sarah and Vinnie get a visit from Vinnie's family! Christmas carols and the coolest 3 year old in the Bay. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Festivus for the Rest of Us!

Top 5 Movies of 2016Hooman and Bryn reveal their Top 5 Movies of 2016! Check out the differences between their lists, do you agree?

"Collateral Beauty" - H.B. Movie ReviewWhen a successful New York advertising executive suffers a great tragedy, he retreats from life. While his concerned friends try desperately to reconnect with him, he seeks answers from the universe by writing letters to Love, Time and Death. Eventually, he begins to understand how these constants interlock in a life fully lived and how even the deepest loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty.

"Moonlight" - H.B. Movie ReviewA young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the "War on Drugs" era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality.

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Movie ReviewIn this prequel film to the iconic Star Wars epic, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves. "Rogue One" stars Felicity Jones, Donnie Yen, Forest Whitaker, and an amazing cast; Directed by Gareth Edwards.