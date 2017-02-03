Dating in Your 50sDating in your 50s could be just as fun as dating in your 20s. Netflix and chill may not be a term that the 50 year olds are using but they are chilling! 60 percent say they make better decisions about who to date now compared to their younger years. 42 percent say they have better dates, and 52 percent say part of the attraction of dating in their 50s is not having to worry about the biological clock. Are you dating in your 50s?