Interview: MUNA on the StubHub Stage in the Alice LoungeMUNA stopped by to chat with Jayn on the StubHub Stage in the Alice Lounge.
Raw Video: Trump Taunts Schwarzenegger At National Prayer BreakfastAt the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested attendees to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger due to low ratings for "The Apprentice," a show that Mr. Trump once hosted. (2/2/17)
Interview: James Arthur Q and AJames Arthur stopped by the Alice Lounge to do a fan Q&A on the StubHub stage.
Baseball Fans Flood Jack London Square For A's FestHordes of baseball fans came to Jack London Square Saturday for the Oakland A's Fanfest. Da Lin tell us about a special reason it was hosted there.
"The Salesman" - H.B. Movie ReviewThe Salesman is a foreign film, known in Persian as "Forushande". Following the brutal attack on his wife, a high school teacher seeks revenge against the perpetrator who committed these crimes in their apartment. Starring Shahab Hosseini and Taraneh Alidoosti; Screenplay & Direction by Asghar Farhadi.
San Jose City Councilmember Holds Captain America Shield During Swearing-InYou don't normally see comic-book props at an official city ceremony but that's exactly what you'd have seen Tuesday at the swearing-in of new San Jose councilman Lan Diep. Kiet Do reports. (1-25-17)