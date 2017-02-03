WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

More Arts & Entertainment

Interview: MUNA on the StubHub Stage in the Alice LoungeMUNA stopped by to chat with Jayn on the StubHub Stage in the Alice Lounge.
Raw Video: Trump Taunts Schwarzenegger At National Prayer BreakfastAt the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested attendees to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger due to low ratings for "The Apprentice," a show that Mr. Trump once hosted. (2/2/17)
Interview: James Arthur Q and AJames Arthur stopped by the Alice Lounge to do a fan Q&A on the StubHub stage.
Baseball Fans Flood Jack London Square For A's FestHordes of baseball fans came to Jack London Square Saturday for the Oakland A's Fanfest. Da Lin tell us about a special reason it was hosted there.
"The Salesman" - H.B. Movie ReviewThe Salesman is a foreign film, known in Persian as "Forushande". Following the brutal attack on his wife, a high school teacher seeks revenge against the perpetrator who committed these crimes in their apartment. Starring Shahab Hosseini and Taraneh Alidoosti; Screenplay & Direction by Asghar Farhadi.
San Jose City Councilmember Holds Captain America Shield During Swearing-InYou don't normally see comic-book props at an official city ceremony but that's exactly what you'd have seen Tuesday at the swearing-in of new San Jose councilman Lan Diep. Kiet Do reports. (1-25-17)

Live Performance

Interview: MUNA on the StubHub Stage in the Alice LoungeMUNA stopped by to chat with Jayn on the StubHub Stage in the Alice Lounge.
Interview: James Arthur Q and AJames Arthur stopped by the Alice Lounge to do a fan Q&A on the StubHub stage.
Lunar New Year Celebrations Across The Bay AreaThe Bay Area celebrated the Lunar New Year on Saturday.

Music

Interview: MUNA on the StubHub Stage in the Alice LoungeMUNA stopped by to chat with Jayn on the StubHub Stage in the Alice Lounge.
Interview: James Arthur Q and AJames Arthur stopped by the Alice Lounge to do a fan Q&A on the StubHub stage.
Interview: Noah Cyrus With JaynNoah Cyrus chats backstage with Jayn before she performs on the StubHub stage in the Alice Lounge.

Interviews

Interview: MUNA on the StubHub Stage in the Alice LoungeMUNA stopped by to chat with Jayn on the StubHub Stage in the Alice Lounge.
Interview: James Arthur Q and AJames Arthur stopped by the Alice Lounge to do a fan Q&A on the StubHub stage.
Pet of the Week: Biggles Needs a New HomeKristin Hoff, with Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, brought Biggles to the KPIX studios to promote "Love a Senior Sunday" adoption event at Muttville's headquarters at noon on Sunday. 255 Alabama St. S.F. 94103. More info: http://muttville.org

Music

Interview: MUNA on the StubHub Stage in the Alice LoungeMUNA stopped by to chat with Jayn on the StubHub Stage in the Alice Lounge.
Dating in Your 50sDating in your 50s could be just as fun as dating in your 20s. Netflix and chill may not be a term that the 50 year olds are using but they are chilling! 60 percent say they make better decisions about who to date now compared to their younger years. 42 percent say they have better dates, and 52 percent say part of the attraction of dating in their 50s is not having to worry about the biological clock. Are you dating in your 50s?
Guess Who's Not Going To The GRAMMYs!We all know that EVERYONE can't be there but when 3 major heavy hitters aren't in attendance at this years GRAMMYs it will be very obvious!

Alice@97.3

Interview: MUNA on the StubHub Stage in the Alice LoungeMUNA stopped by to chat with Jayn on the StubHub Stage in the Alice Lounge.
Dating in Your 50sDating in your 50s could be just as fun as dating in your 20s. Netflix and chill may not be a term that the 50 year olds are using but they are chilling! 60 percent say they make better decisions about who to date now compared to their younger years. 42 percent say they have better dates, and 52 percent say part of the attraction of dating in their 50s is not having to worry about the biological clock. Are you dating in your 50s?
Interview: James Arthur Q and AJames Arthur stopped by the Alice Lounge to do a fan Q&A on the StubHub stage.

More Videos

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live