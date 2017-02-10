John Wick: Chapter 2 and Fifty Shades Darker Movie Review
It's the weekend and Hooman and Bryn brought their Persian carpet and Vietnamese ninja stars points. The movies in question are John Wick: Chapter 2 and Fifty Shades Darker. John Wick returns to the criminal underworld and a lot of action is on his back. In Fifty Shades Darker, Anastasia gets back with Christian Grey with the promise that things would be different, but will they. Watch and find out if you agree with Hooman and Bryn.
Program: Sarah and Vinnie
Categories: Music Alice@97.3