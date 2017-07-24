WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays
Vinnie At The Disneyland® ResortVinnie is in So Cal at the Disneyland® Resort for the 'Summer of Heroes.'
PHOTOS: Charlie Puth On The StubHub StageCheck out the performance photos of Charlie Puth on the StubHub Stage in the Alice Lounge.
Charlie Puth Meet-N-Greet On The StubHub Stage
Sarah And Vinnie Live Broadcast in SonomaSarah And Vinnie Live Broadcast in Sonoma at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa.
Narwhal Race At The Sarah And Vinnie Pool PartyNarwhal Race At The Sarah And Vinnie Pool Party at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa.
Sarah And Vinnie Pool Party in SonomaPictures from Sarah And Vinnie Pool Party in Sonoma at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa.

