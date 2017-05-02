WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays
  • Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met Gala"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - SightingsNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna is seen departing the Carlyle Hotel to attend "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
  • Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met Gala"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - SightingsNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna is seen departing the Carlyle Hotel to attend "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
  • Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met Gala"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - SightingsNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna is seen departing the Carlyle Hotel to attend "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
  • Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met GalaENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALARihanna arrives at the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met GalaENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALARihanna attends the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met GalaENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALARihanna arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met GalaENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALARihanna arrives at the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met GalaENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALARihanna arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met Gala"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Outside ArrivalsNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
  • Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met Gala"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Outside ArrivalsNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
  • Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met Gala"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Outside ArrivalsNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery Katy Perry On The Red Carpet At The Met Gala
Categories: Entertainment Features Music Photo Galleries

More Latest Photos

Rihanna On The Red Carpet At The Met GalaRihanna never lets us down on the red carpet.
Katy Perry On The Red Carpet At The Met GalaKaty Perry made a splash at this year's Met Gala. Check out her dress!
Alice Entourage At The Weeknd At SAP CenterDid the Alice Entourage snap your picture at The Weeknd at SAP Center?
The 1975 In The Alice LoungeCheck out pictures of The 1975 in the Alice Lounge.
Ruth B. On The StubHub Stage In The Alice LoungeCheck out pictures of Ruth B. on the StubHub Stage in the Alice Lounge on April 21, 2017.
Ruth B. Meet-N-Greet On The StubHub StageSee pictures from our special Ruth B. meet-n-greet on the StubHub stage in the Alice Lounge in San Francisco on April 21, 2017.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live