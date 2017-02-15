WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays
  'Hot Convict' Jeremy Meeks Hit The Runway At New York Fashion WeekPhilipp Plein - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The ShowsNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Model Jeremy Meeks the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)
  • ‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks Hit The Runway At New York Fashion WeekPhilipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show - RunwayNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Model Jeremy Meeks walks the runway wearing look #1 for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Philipp Plein)
  • ‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks Hit The Runway At New York Fashion WeekPhilipp Plein - Backstage - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The ShowsNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Model Jeremy Meeks prepares backstage for the Philipp Plein collection during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)
  • ‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks Hit The Runway At New York Fashion WeekPhilipp Plein - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The ShowsNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Model Jeremy Meeks rehearses for the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)
  • ‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks Hit The Runway At New York Fashion WeekFASHION-US-MONCLER GRENOBLEModel Jeremy 'Hot Felon' Meeks poses backstage for the Moncler Grenoble collection during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2017, in New York City. / AFP / Angela Weiss (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
'Hot Convict' Jeremy Meeks Hit The Runway At New York Fashion WeekFrom a jail cell to the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week, the 'Hot Convict' has come a long way.
Listen Live