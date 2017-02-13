WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Ray Parker, Jr and Elaine Parker attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Paris Jackson attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Enya attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Thomas Rhett attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Actor/Dad Michael Keaton and Songwriter/Son Sean Douglas attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Daya attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Desiigner (R) and Guest attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Musicians Ray Luzier, Brian Welch and James Shaffer of Korn attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: DJ Steve Aoki attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Brad Shultz, Daniel Tichenor, Matthew Shultz, Jared Champion, Nick Bockrath and Matthan Minster of Cage The Elephant attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Musicians Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba of Blink-182 attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Girl Crush attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Lady Gaga attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Lady Gaga and singer Celine Dion attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Model/Media Personality Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Gary Clark Jr. (L) and Nicole Trunfio attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Musicians Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Paulina Rubio attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 201759th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Barker (C), Landon Barker (L), and Alabama Barker attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer/Songwriter Charli XCX attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Demi Lovato and CEO of BET Debra L. Lee attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: TV Personality Heidi Klum attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Guest, Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy of Rae Sremmurd and producer Mike Will Made-It attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Halsey attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Halsey attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Keith Urban attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Carrie Underwood attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musicians Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Actors Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle and host James Corden attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singers Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singers Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Rapper 2 Chainz attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer/Songwriter Tori Kelly attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Skylar Grey attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Rick Ross attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Rappers Rick Ross and Lil Yachty attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Skrillex attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician/Producer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and wife, Genevieve Tedder attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Kelsea Ballerini attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording Artist Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
  •  Next Gallery James Arthur On The StubHub Stage In The Alice Lounge
Categories: Alice Music Features GRAMMYs Music Photo Galleries

More Latest Photos

GRAMMYs 2017 Show And PerformancePhotos of presenters and performer at the 2017 GRAMMYs.
GRAMMYs Red Carpet 2017See all the stars on the red carpet at the 2017 GRAMMYs.
James Arthur On The StubHub Stage In The Alice LoungeSee pictures of James Arthur performing on the StubHub stage in the Alice Lounge in San Francisco on January 30, 2017.
James Arthur Meet-N-Greet On The StubHub Stage In The Alice LoungeSee pictures from our special meet-n-greet with James Arthur on the StubHub stage in the Alice Lounge in San Francisco on January 30, 2017.
Noah Cyrus On The StubHub Stage In The Alice LoungePictures from Noah Cyrus performing on the StubHub Stage in the Alice Lounge.
Noah Cyrus Meet-N-Greet On The StubHub Stage In The Alice LoungePictures from our special listener meet-n-greet with Noah Cyrus on the StubHub Stage in the Alice Lounge.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live