PHOTOS: OneRepublic Performing At Alice’s Summerthing 2011

OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
OneRepublic on stage at Alice's Summerthing 2011 PHOTO: Steve Wyrostok
Categories: Archive
One Comment
I came to see One Republic, even tried to win backstage but I guess not enough points…darn slots take them every time!! My husband passed away 2 years ago (June 22, 2009). He was a Fireman of 18 Years and took his life due to Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome, Bi-Polar etc. A few days later I saw One Republic on TV for the first time….glued to the TV you took me away from my situation! I heard the song “Come Home” and that’s what I wanted him to do! But someone else wanted him to come Home (GOD) and in trade I and all the people in his life were left with wonderful Memories. They are the true gifts to carry on and embrace! At his Memorial there was Family, Friends and about 50 Fireman in Uniform and 2 Firetrucks with Flags Flying outside. On 3 Big screens a slide show played with pictures showing images of one mans amazing life and your song began to play and he was alive to me and could proudly tell people he was home now!I . He was my husband and the fight for him was all I ever knew and it’s over and he is home! Your music helped me more than can be explained! “Come Home” By One Republic
ThankYou!
Cheryl Thompson
He would have been 49 yrs.old tomorrow
(6/28/1962-2009)
PS You didn’t play “Come Home”!! Maybe next time huh?
Andrew Allen came up to me twice which made my day! Thanks so much for awesome concert. One Republic was awesome, but same with everyone else that played ! I enjoyed the whole concert and I want to thank Alice for continuing with the free concerts. We had a blast and hope we can go next year!