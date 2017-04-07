Fireworks in San Francisco (Photo: Fred Morales Jr.)

Bay Area Celebrates 4th of July Events & Fireworks

It’s the number one question every Fourth of July: Where will you watch the fireworks this year? Now is the time to find that perfect place to watch the sky light up — whether you find a spot in the park or on your roof — there are numerous fireworks shows in the Bay Area this holiday.

Below is CBS SF Bay Area’s list of Independence Day activities, including parades, concerts, barbecues, and official fireworks displays (over 100 events). These are organized alphabetically, by name of community for easy use – followed by date, time and location information. If you know of any we somehow missed, let us know!

No Fireworks

“Mayor’s 4th of July Parade”Tuesday, July 4. Parade at 10 a.m. is one of the longest Independence Day parades in the nation with over 170 floats and 2,500 participants.

Albany:

“A Green, Red, White & Blue Celebration”

Tuesday, July 4. Community celebration in Memorial Park with breakfast 9:00am to 12:00am. No Fireworks

Get More Info

*Antioch: Fireworks!

4th of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4th starting at 11am with a parade in Downtown Antioch + Family fun for everyone! Featuring live entertainment, a car show, Kids Zone w/ family games and a Firework Shows rated Best Firework Shows in Contra Costa!

Get more info

*American Canyon: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Join-in on a full day of family fun at their annual 4th of July Celebration. The day includes a parade, festival and of course our famous fireworks show! Get More Info

Aptos:

Tuesday, July 4. Enjoy a pancake breakfast starting from 7:00am to 10:00am. “World Shortest” Parade at 10:00am – 12:00pm, followed by post-parade party until 4 p.m. in Aptos Village Park. No Fireworks

Get More Info

Fireworks!

Monday, July 3. Freedom Festival & Torchlight Parade along 1st Street at 6:30 p.m. Get More Info And…Tuesday, July 4. Picnic in the Park & Fireworks – 12:00pm-7:00pm – Featuring arts & crafts, live entertainment, plenty of food and children’s activities. Fireworks begin around 9:00pmat the foot of First Street.

*Berkeley: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Celebration at Berkeley Marina from 12:00pm to 10:00pm with live entertainment, food, arts & crafts, kids playground and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. off the end of the Berkeley Pier.

Get More Info

*Bodega Bay: Fireworks!

Saturday, July 2. Fireworks over Bodega Bay starts at 9:30pm over the Bay, viewable from Westside Road.

Get More Info

Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Napa County Fair & Fireworks – Parade at 11:00am through downtown Calistoga. Fireworks Sky Concert at dusk at the Napa County Fairgrounds.

*Concord: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. 7th Annual Stars & Stripes 5K Run & Walk – Enjoy this 3.1 mile run/walk at Todos Santos Plaza in Downtown Concord. Proceeds from this race benefit both the Family Justice Center of Concord and the Bay Area Crisis Nursery.

Get More Info

And…

Tuesday, July 4. Concord 4th of July – Celebrate Concord’s 3rd Annual 4th of July Festival & Fireworks with a kids carnival, food booths, vendor exhibits, and live entertainment on stage. Fireworks will end the day that will not disappoint. Located at Mt. Diablo High School in Concord. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. Get more info.

Corte Madera:

Tuesday, July 4. Parade starts at Redwood High School at 10:30 a.m. and ends at Corte Madera Town Center for a festival until 5:00 p.m. No Fireworks

Get More Info

Clayton:

Tuesday, July 4th. 4th of July – Clayton’s 2017 Fourth of July Parade begins at Center and Oak Streets at 10:00 a.m. on July 4, 2017. Kiddie Parade line up will be on Oak Street. – No FireworksGet More Info

*Cloverdale: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Cloverdale High School football field. Admission is free.

Get More Info

Cupertino: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Pancake Breakfast from 7:00am-11:00am, Children’s parade at 10:00am followed by music in Memorial Park until noon. Cupertino Fireworks Show can be seen at Sedgwick Elementary, Miller Avenue (between Bollinger & Disney) and Creekside Park.

Get More Info

No Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4. Kick off Independence Day at Danville’s 4th of July Parade. This festive, hometown event attracts local residents, family, friends, and flag-wavers from the Bay Area and beyond. Starting at 9:00am on Hartz Ave – San Ramon Valley Blvd from El Cerro & Sycamore Valley Rd.

El Cerrito:

Tuesday, July 4. Thousands are expected arrive at Cerrito Vista Park to celebrate at the City of El Cerrito/worldOne 4th of July Festival starting from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. with live entertainment on the Main Stage until 6:30 p.m. No Fireworks

Get More Info

Fairfield:

Tuesday, July 4. Parade along Texas Street to Union Street starting at 10:00 a.m. No Fireworks.

Get More Info.

*Foster City: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Enjoy a Pancake Breakfast and Parade starting at 9:00 a.m. followed by festivities at Leo Ryan Park including live music, carnival rides, and amazing food! Fireworks over the lagoon starts at 9:30 p.m.

Get More Info

Fremont:

“Fremont 4th of July Parade”

Tuesday, July 4. Parade starts at Stevenson & Paseo Padre Blvd. at 10:00 a.m. No Fireworks.

Get More Info.

No Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4. Pancake Breakfast at Mac Dutra Park starting at 8:00 a.m. + Parade on Main Street at Noon.

*Healdsburg: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Known as “The Best Fireworks Show north of the Golden Gate…” enjoy Fireworks at dark at Healdsburg High School football field. Put together by American Legion Veterans Non-profit Organization. Get More Info or check out their Facebook Page.

Hollister:

2017 Hollister Independence Rally (formerly the Hollister Freedom Rally)

Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2, 2017 – This 3-day weekend rally is best known as the epicenter of motorcycle enthusiasts with live entertainment, festival foods, charitable events + the finest motorcycles on display. No Fireworks

Facebook Page

Kenwood:

Tuesday, July 4th. Enjoy a Pancake Breakfast starting at 7:00 a.m. Kenwood Hometown Parade begins at 10:30am at Kenwood Plaza Park on Warm Springs Road with entertainment to follow. No Fireworks

Get More Info

*Livermore: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. 4th of July Family Fun Fireworks Celebration – Party starting at 4:00pm in Downtown Livermore. Fireworks at 9:30pm

Get More Info

Los Gatos:

Tuesday, July 4th. Community celebration with food & music at Oak Meadow Park from 11:00am – 4:30pm No Fireworks

Get More Info

Fireworks!

No Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4. Pancake Breakfast from 8:00am – 10:00am + Flag Raising Ceremony at 9:00am & Parade in downtown at 10:00am.

Menlo Park:

Tuesday, July 4. Parade & Celebration starting at 11:45am followed by food, games and music in Burgess Park. No Fireworks

Get More Info

*Moraga: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Daylong events at Moraga Commons Park include a dog parade, bike parade, old fashioned kids games, magic show, evening concert and fireworks at 9: 30pm

Get More Info

*Morgan Hill: Fireworks!

Monday, July 3rd – Tuesday, July 4. Morgan Freedom Fest! – Award-winning parade in downtown at 10:00am. + Car Cruise ‘n Show and Walk/Run events. Night time fireworks at at Outdoor Sports Center.

Get More Info

*Mountain View: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. San Francisco Symphony performs at Shoreline Amphitheater at 8:00pm with a fireworks finale. Get More Info

*Napa Valley: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Independence Day on the Wine Train – Includes wine, dinner and a 3 1.5 hour journey thorugh the Napa Valley + view the Yountville Fireworks from the comfort of the Wine Train. Get More Info/.

Novato:

Tuesday, July 4. Parade at 10:00am through the city’s Old Town district features the largest assemblage of restored military vehicles in the Bay Area. No Fireworks

Get More Info/.

Oakland: Fireworks!

* Monday, July 3. Fireworks after the Oakland A’s vs White Sox night game – Salute to Armed Forces Fireworks at the Oakland Coliseum.

Get More Info

And…

Tuesday, July 4. 4th of July Backyad BBQ – This festive day will fill the waterfront with activities and entertainment for both parents and children. Free to attend, the July 4th Backyard BBQ will also feature tasty treats, music and much more! No Fireworks

Get More Info

Orinda:

Tuesday, July 4. Parade at 10:00am. Followed by a festival at Orinda Community Park. No Fireworks.

Get More Info

No Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4. 43rd Annual 4th of July Celebration – Community celebration at Frontierland Park filled with crafts, games, music and more from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

Palo Alto:

Tuesday, July 4. 36th Annual Chili Cook Off + Summer Festival at Mitchell Park from Noon to 5:00pm. No Fireworks.

Get More Info

*Petaluma: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Fourth of July Fireworks Festival – Located at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, this festival features live entertainment, food & beer, bounce houses + starting at 6:00pm with fireworks after 9:30pm. Get More Info

*Pleasant Hill: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Celebration in Downtown and Pleasant Hill Park with parade, Firecracker 5K Fun Run, music, fun & games + fireworks display at College Park High School.

Get More Info

*Pleasanton: Fireworks!

*Alameda County Fair:

Tuesday, July 4. Enjoy a special day filled with LIVE Music, Fireworks, Extreme Action Sports, LIVE Horseracing and Great Food. The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular promises to live up to its name with non-stop, razzle-dazzle fireworks set to music performed by the Oakland Symphony and we will have a Salute to Hometown Heroes Video before fireworks! Show starts at approximately 9:30pm, with best viewing at the Budweiser Grandstand (at the Horse Racing Track). All attractions are FREE with admission. For more information, visit www.alamedacountyfair.com.

And

Tuesday, July 4. July 4 Celebration with the Pleasanton Community Concert Band from 12:00pm to 2:30pm at Lions Wayside Park, 4401 First Street in Pleasanton. No Fireworks.

*Redwood City: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. 5K Parade Run – Open to all runners, walkers, and strollers of any age. The race starts at 8:00am at the corner of Marshall and Arguello Streets in Redwood City at the Port – Free all-day festival featuring a breakfast, parade, carnival, car show and concert. A fireworks show concludes the holiday at approximately 9:30pm. Get More Info

And

Tuesday, July 4. July 4th Parade and Festival and Fireworks! – Pancake Breakfast, Downtown Parade, 5K Run + Festival & Fireworks at the Port – Free all-day festival featuring a breakfast, parade, carnival, car show and concert. A fireworks show concludes the holiday at approximately 9:30pm. Get More Info

*Richmond: Fireworks!

Third of July Live Blues & Fireworks 2016

Monday, July 3. 3rd of July Fireworks Show – Celebrate with the Richmond community! Enjoy a night of food, live music, games and a great view of the Richmond Waterfront fireworks (starting at 9:15pm)! Get More Info

*Rohnert Park: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – Featuring GRAMMY winnner Kathy Mattea and the Santa Rosa Symphony. Performance at 7:30pm at Sonoma State’s Weill Hall and Lawn “followed by eye-popping pyrotechnics” at 9:15 pm. Get More Info

Ross:

Tuesday, July 4. Annual 4th of July Celebration – Parade at 11:00am followed by community picnic at Ross Common Park. Enjoy music, games and much more! No Fireworks. Get More Info

Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. CELEBRATION AT THE PIER – Waterfront festival at Pier 39 with live music until the fireworks show approximately at 9:30pm. Get More Info

San Jose:

Tuesday, July 4. Rose, White & Blue Parade, followed by entertainment and good things to eat, all at The Alameda in San Jose. No Fireworks. Get More Info

And…

Independence Day Celebration: Fireworks!

*Tuesday, July 4. Celebrate America with the San Jose Giants and fireworks! Come to San Jose Municipal Stadium on the Fourth of July as the Giants go up against Rancho Cucamonga! Then hang out afterwards for Postgame Fireworks! Get More Info

And…

Rotary Fireworks: Fireworks!

*Tuesday, July 4th. Free, world-class fireworks return to Downtown San Jose! Join the Rotary Club of San Jose in celebrating Independence Day at Discovery Meadow. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30pm. Get More Info

San Mateo:

Tuesday, July 4 10:00am-3:00pm. “Stars, Stripes and SMILES!” Begins at 10:00 am with a parade at Lexington Avenue in San Mateo. Then from 11am-2:00pm at the Highlands Recreation Center parking lot at 1851 Lexington, enjoy midway games, family games, shooting gallery, archery, three-legged race, potato sack race, water balloon toss, shaved ice & cotton candy and food booths! No Fireworks. Get More Info

*San Pablo: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Family Celebration and Fireworks Show – Live music and performances at El Portal Soccer Field starting at 5:00pm followed by fireworks at dusk. Get More Info

*San Rafael: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Marin County Fair 2017: “Summer of Live” with performances by an incomparable lineup of artists from the 60’s featuring The Turtles Featuring Flo & Eddie, The Association, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, The Box Tops, The Cowsills and The Archies starring Ron Dante! Plus fireworks at 9:30pm. Get More Info

San Ramon:

Tuesday, July 4. Musical celebration with Earth Wind & Fire Tribute band “Kalimba” at San Ramon Central Park Amphitheater from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. No Fireworks. Get More Info

*Santa Clara: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Live music, kids activities, food at Central Park starting at 12Noon to 5:00pm. Fireworks at 9:30pm.

Get More Info

And…

*Tuesday, July 4. Watch a spectacular fireworks display at California’s Great America. Get More Info

*Santa Rosa: Fireworks!

Red, White & BOOM!

Tuesday, July 4. Red, White, and Boom celebration at Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Enjoy food and live music from 3:30pm with a fireworks show at night. Get More Info

Saratoga:

Tuesday, July 4. Parade and music are part of a morning-long community celebration at Kevin Moran Park. No Fireworks

Get More Info

*Sausalito: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Parade starts at 10:00am through Downtown Sausalito followed by a festival in Dunphy Park. Fireworks display over Richardson Bay.

Get More Info

*Scotts Valley: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Celebrate the fouth of July with a parade, flyover, fireworks, outrageous BBQ, two live bands, games, petting zoo & much more! The fireworks show in Scotts Valley is the only sanctioned fireworks show in Santa Cruz County. Get More Info

*Sebastopol: Fireworks!

Monday, July 3. Gates open at 5:30pm with fireworks at dusk at Analy High School Football field. Get More Info

Sonoma: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Named the eighth best 4th of July celebrations in the country. Sonoma’s 4th of July Celebration is a tradition that brings the community together in of all that makes Sonoma great and honors our great nations independence. Get More Info

*Suisun City: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. 4th of July Celebration! Enjoy live entertainment and food starting at 11:00am in the Waterfront District and Fireworks display over the Waterfront at 9:15pm. Get More Info

*Tiburon: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks cruise at 8:30pm aboard the Angel Island Tiburon Ferry. Get More Info

*Vacaville: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Bring the family to historic Downtown Vacaville for an old fashioned 4th of July. Andrews Park opens at 5:00pm with Fireworks at dusk. Get More Info

*Vallejo: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. “Red, White & Blue Jubilee” – 164th Annual Vallejo 4th of July Parade at 10:00am beginning at Broadway and Tennessee and through Downtown Vallejo. Get More Info

And…

Sunday, July 2 – Tuesday, July 4. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’ July 4th Fest – Celebrate our country, enjoy the summer and share great times with family and friends. Fireworks at dusk. Get More Info

*Windsor: Fireworks!

Monday, July 3. Celebration at Keiser Park with entertainment by McKenna Faith & Cover Me Badd! Starting at 4:00pm and fireworks at dusk. Get More Info

*Yountville: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Festival at the Veterans Home from 11:00am to 10:00pm with live music and food. Fireworks at dusk.

Get More Info