Mill Valley Film Festival
Sponsored By
Buy Your Tickets To The Mill Valley Film FestivalThe 40th edition of the Mill Valley Film Festival has something for just about every one from special intimate evenings with some of Hollywood's biggest stars to screening of the many of the most anticipated films of 2017.
Sean Penn To Be Honored At Mill Valley Film FestivalThe Mill Valley Film Festival turns 40 this year and among those who will be honored will be long-time supporter and two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn.
Holly Hunter To Be Honored At Mill Valley Film FestivalHollywood veteran Holly Hunter, whose tour de force performance in Jane Campion’s 1993 film “The Piano” scored a rare sweep of the major acting awards, will be honored at the 40th Mill Valley Film Festival.
Linklater’s ‘Last Flag Flying’ Will Highlight MVFF’s CenterpieceAcademy Award nominated director Richard Linklater's new film “Last Flag Flying” will be the “Centerpiece” screening on Oct. 12th at the 40th Mill Valley Film Festival.
Latest Entertainment News
Guide To The Mill Valley Film Festival 2017Celebrate the best in independent & international cinema, running Oct. 5-15! Click here or visit radioalice.com/mvff
Rebel Wilson Tweets Vindication In Defamation LawsuitAn Australian judge awarded $3.66 million to comedienne Rebel Wilson on Wednesday over a defamation lawsuit against a magazine that reported she...