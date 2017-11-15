Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant With Her Second Baby

(RADIO ALICE) – Former Victoria Secret model Miranda Kerr is expecting her first baby with husband Evan Spiegel, according to People Magazine.

This will be her second child. In 2011, Kerr gave birth to Flynn, during her first marriage to actor Orlando Bloom. The couple separated in October 2013 and within a few months ended their marriage.

The 34-year-old model began dating Spiegel in 2015. By July 2016, they were engaged and close to a year later, the couple got married at his home in Los Angeles.

Spiegel is co-founder and CEO of Snapchat.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.