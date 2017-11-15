Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant With Her Second Baby

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Entrepreneur Evan Spiegel (L) and Model Miranda Kerr attend the Republic Records Grammy Celebration presented by Chromecast Audio at Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr (credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

(RADIO ALICE) – Former Victoria Secret model Miranda Kerr is expecting her first baby with husband Evan Spiegel, according to People Magazine.

This will be her second child. In 2011, Kerr gave birth to Flynn, during her first marriage to actor Orlando Bloom. The couple separated in October 2013 and within a few months ended their marriage.

The 34-year-old model began dating Spiegel in 2015. By July 2016, they were engaged and close to a year later, the couple got married at his home in Los Angeles.

Spiegel is co-founder and CEO of Snapchat.

