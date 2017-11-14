Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Mattel Releases First Ever Barbie In Hijab

Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad made history in 2016 when she became the first member of the U.S. Olympic team to compete in hijab.

Now as part of their Shero, Mattel has modeled a new Barbie after the Olympian complete with her hijab.

Muhammad, who played with Barbie as a child, explained that she and her sisters had sewn hijab for their dolls.

“Barbie is every kind of woman now, and that’s why it’s so exciting to be a part of this journey with Barbie,” Ashley Graham (who has her own Barbie) told Muhammad during the event at Glamour Women of the Year Summit 2017.

