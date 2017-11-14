Mattel Releases First Ever Barbie In Hijab

Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad made history in 2016 when she became the first member of the U.S. Olympic team to compete in hijab.

Now as part of their Shero, Mattel has modeled a new Barbie after the Olympian complete with her hijab.

Muhammad, who played with Barbie as a child, explained that she and her sisters had sewn hijab for their dolls.

“Barbie is every kind of woman now, and that’s why it’s so exciting to be a part of this journey with Barbie,” Ashley Graham (who has her own Barbie) told Muhammad during the event at Glamour Women of the Year Summit 2017.

We are so excited to honor @IbtihajMuhammad with a one-of-a-kind #Barbie doll! Ibtihaj continues to inspire women and girls everywhere to break boundaries. 🤺 #Shero #YouCanBeAnything #GlamourWOTY A post shared by Barbie (@barbie) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:02am PST

Thank you @Mattel for announcing me as the newest member of the @Barbie Shero family! The Barbie Shero Program recognizes women who break boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls and I am so excited to join this incredible group of women. I’m proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true 😭💘 #shero A post shared by Ibtihaj Muhammad (@ibtihajmuhammad) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:12am PST

The first hijabi @barbie doll is red carpet ready for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards ❤️ #girlgang #barbie A post shared by Ibtihaj Muhammad (@ibtihajmuhammad) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

