Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.13.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Do It For The Love Foundation presents their 2nd Annual Rocker’s Ball, featuring Michael Franti! Louis C.K admits to sexual assault allegations and gets removed from upcoming projects. Tiffany Haddish kills it as host on SNL! Gal Gadot wants Brett Ratner out of Wonder Woman. George Takei is the latest accused of sexual misconduct. It’s Transgender Awareness Week! Jacques Cousteau’s grandson wears a Rolex everywhere. 49ers won their first game of the season this weekend!

7 – 8 AM: Taylor Swift reveals dates for her Reputation Tour. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are dating again. Tyrese apologizes for his rant and blames it on prescription drugs. Stranger Things 2 tops this list of Top 10 TV Shows in 2017. Thor wins the Box Office for the second week! Bella Hadid had lots of surgery to build her new face. The NSA has reportedly been hacked! The feeling after committing revenge doesn’t last. National Toy Hall of Fame names its 2017 inductees! Fast Facts about Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, LeCroix, and others!

8 – 9 AM: Sammy Hagar has a movie coming out titled Red Til I’m Dead. Top Album Charts. Eminem released his new song “Walk On Water” featuring Beyonce, from the upcoming Revival album. Stevie Nicks has a biography that covers abuse from over the years. GQ names Colin Kaepernick as their first official Citizen Of The Year. A local class made Christmas cards for Jacob Thompson. Men spend an average of 1 year in the bathroom. People get better sleep during the winter months! California was ranked as the best foodie state by 3 random guys from Thrillist!

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!