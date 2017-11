Don’t miss LIGHTS at the Fillmore with Chase Atlantic and DCF on Monday, February 5 on her WE WERE HERE TOUR 2018!

Tickets are on-sale now at livenation.com!

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Jayn all week (11/13-11/17) at 6:05 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97…be the ninth caller, and you’ve just scored yourself a pair of tickets to see LIGHTS at the Fillmore on February 5!