Candace Cameron Bure Is Fully At Home In The Napa Valley

ST. HELENA (RADIO ALICE) – Candace Cameron Bure’s ties to the Bay Area are not just her most popular shows are set here, she and her family also call the Napa Valley their second home.

During the holidays, when she’s not working, Candace and her family love to spend time in Napa. It’s just an hour’s flight away from Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old Fuller House star and her husband, retired NHL player Valeri Bure love wine so much that in 2006, they decided to launch their own label, ‘Bure Family Wines’.

In the latest Wine Spectator Magazine, the two talk about their love of wine, renovating their 2-acre St. Helena home and the staying in the Napa Valley.

“We couldn’t believe this place exists,” 43-year-old Valeri tells Wine Specator. “You feel like you’re in a different country, in a different part of the world. It’s magical, you know?”

After launching the label, the couple found a house with a vineyard near St. Helena. “We came across this great property that had an existing home but needed a lot of work done to it,” Candace says. “But the land was great, and it enabled us to have estate grapes.”

The house, itself was a fixer-upper. Built in the 1960’s, the three-bedroom ranch-style home needed a lot of work. With the help of Michael Roché, a local architect who helped design their wine label, The Bures got to work on renovations. They expanded the kitchen, allowing a more “open” area. Their dining nook and balcony connects by installing a floor-to-ceiling folding picture window. The view from the balcony is the couple’s favorite spot as it looks out to the vineyard, “We always start there, because it’s so lovely to look at,” Candace tells the magazine. “But where we always spend the majority of our time is out in the yard, on the patio.”

The Bures also added a state-of-the-art 1,500 bottle wine cellar and a patio seating area for entertaining with an outdoor pizza oven. “It’s such a great entertaining space, with the food and the wine and the ambiance,” Candace said.

“It’s clean, it’s precise, it’s well-thought-out,” Val describes the home. “There’s no wasted space.”

Technically, the majority of the renovations were completed in 2013, but Val admits they keep finding things to update. “We were very happily surprised at how good it came out (in 2012), but we keep tweaking, we keep tweaking every year,”

Check out The Bures’ Napa Valley home at Wine Spectator.



