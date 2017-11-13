California’s Most Popular Thanksgiving Food Is Mac N’ Cheese?

A research team at General Mills compiled the most searched for recipes in each state between November 1 and Thanksgiving of 2016 on the recipe sites BettyCrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and Tablespoon.com to find out what was the most popular dish in each state.

For California, the top dish was mac n’ cheese, a dish we shared with Virgina. While most states had desserts and appropriately Fall-themed dishes, a few did have weird searches. Case in point is ‘Chicken spaghetti’ as searched by both Texas and Mississippi.

Head over to Thrillist for the full list.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.