3 Star Wars-Themed Pop-Up Bars Are Coming Soon

The Dark Side Bar is coming to LA, DC, and New York with signature Star Wars-inspired drinks and small plates.
Attention all space nerds, distant travelers, and creatures of the night. You are invited to explore the dark side of your city in a truly immersive galactic experience. Dark forces are taking over New York City, Washington DC, and Hollywood California for a very limited time. Come experience the power, fury and the truly macabre environment of The Dark Side Bar. We will be hosting nightly events and parties including The intergalactic burlesque show featuring performers from many different planets. Themed dance and dj nights, trivia, alien speed dating and games of chance.
The bars will be open for a limited time and admission is $33 in advance and $40 for walk-ups which gets you two cocktails.
Get your tickets and more details at www.thedarksidebar.com.
Got your tickets yet? THE IMPERIAL. Looking to awaken the forces inside you? This blend of spices and rum, maple extract, citrus juice, and cayenne will lure your darkest passions. When the flame is lit, you’ll realize the truth, that although the force flows through us all, only the darkest corners burn so bright. #thedarksidebar #theforce #theimperial #nyc #la #dc #starwars #darth #spacenerds #thedarkside
This is “The Galaxy” one of our original six super crafted cocktails. The recipe was shared with us from from one of the emperor’s personal assistants who said he drank it often… it smokes, literally this little bastard is filled with darkness. It includes black vodka, exotic fruit extracts, Spirited essence and some secret liquors. thedarksidebar #ny #la #dc #cometothedarksidebar #feelthepowerofthedarksidebar ##spacenerds #villians #starwars #starwarsbar #popupbar #celebratesiths #thedarkside
LOS ANGELES
6925 Hollywood Blvd, 3rd Floor
NEW YORK
201 LaFayette St, 1st Floor
WASHINGTON, DC
816 H Street Northeast, 2nd Floor
