3 Star Wars-Themed Pop-Up Bars Are Coming Soon

The Dark Side Bar is coming to LA, DC, and New York with signature Star Wars-inspired drinks and small plates.

Attention all space nerds, distant travelers, and creatures of the night. You are invited to explore the dark side of your city in a truly immersive galactic experience. Dark forces are taking over New York City, Washington DC, and Hollywood California for a very limited time. Come experience the power, fury and the truly macabre environment of The Dark Side Bar. We will be hosting nightly events and parties including The intergalactic burlesque show featuring performers from many different planets. Themed dance and dj nights, trivia, alien speed dating and games of chance.

The bars will be open for a limited time and admission is $33 in advance and $40 for walk-ups which gets you two cocktails.

Get your tickets and more details at www.thedarksidebar.com.

LOS ANGELES
6925 Hollywood Blvd, 3rd Floor

NEW YORK
201 LaFayette St, 1st Floor

WASHINGTON, DC
816 H Street Northeast, 2nd Floor

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

