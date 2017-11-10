Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.10.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Cancun is offering a $10,000 per month job for someone to showcase their city on social media as the official ‘Cancun Experience Officer’. Band Together Bay Area was last night, donations are still being accepted via tippingpoint.org. Louis C.K. has multiple allegations of unwanted sexual conduct in the past. We honor our service members with Veterans Day! Vinnie runs down the local sporting events this weekend. Police have been unable to gain any information from the Texas Shooter’s iPhone. Bad cleaning habits.

7 – 8 AM: OJ Simpson was kicked out of a hotel bar after a drunken tirade! Jonathan Hillerman dies at age 84. There will be a sequel to Ant-Man, which is currently filming in San Francisco! Louis C.K.’s upcoming movies and projects have been canceled. Hollywood continues to be exposed for its sexual harassment. Michael Franti’s 2nd Annual Rocker’s Ball is next week, more information can be found at Do It For The Love Foundation’s website. Apple contacted the FBI to assist in breaking into the Texas shooter’s iPhone. Aaron Hernandez suffered from the worst ever case of CTE!. These are the best cities for Veterans. A man steals an electric shopping cart and is caught just outside the parking lot.

8 – 9 AM: Jonny Moseley joins the show to talk Mighty, Cowboy Academy, and the Winter Olympics!

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning!

