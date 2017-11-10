Louis C.K. Responds: ‘These Stories Are True’

Comedian Louis C.K. has responded to the New York Times report that he had he committed acts of sexual misconduct against several women.

In a lengthy statement, C.K. confirmed that “These stories are true.”

The actor, comedian, and director went on to say that he is aware that what he did was wrong and has tried to learn from his transgressions.

“The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly. I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions.”

C.K.’s statement went on to apologize to the women and to his friends, family, and co-workers for his actions.

Read the full statement at NewYorkTimes.com. Note: The statement does contain some explicit language.

