Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

KFC Sent A Portrait To The Guy Who Figured Out They Follow ’11 Herb And Spices’

Filed Under: KFC
(Via @edgette22)

Last month, Mike Edgette won the internet when he noticed that KFC Twitter page only followed 11 accounts.

5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.

To reward his catch KFC went over the top and sent Edgette a giant portrait of himself on Colonel Sanders’ shoulders. In addition to the painting, they gave him 52 KFC gift cards or KFC for a year and a signed note from the Colonel himself.

HT AdWeek

 

feet KFC Sent A Portrait To The Guy Who Figured Out They Follow 11 Herb And SpicesBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live