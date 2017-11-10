Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Band Together Bay Area Benefit Concert Raised Millions For Wildfire Relief

Last night’s massive benefit concert at AT&T Park raised over $15 million for wildfire relief.

The concert featuring Metallica, Dead & Company, Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, G-Eazy, Rancid, and Raphael Saadiq, was a huge success and included Bay Area stars like Joe Montana, Barry Bonds, and Buster Posey, who helped honor and share stories from the North Bay fires.

You can donate $25 by texting TOGETHER to 20222. All proceeds benefit the Tipping Point Relief Fund, which provides both short and long-term relief for North Bay community foundations, service providers, and government partners supporting low-income communities hit hardest by the fires.

