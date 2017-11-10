‘Ant-Man’ Sequel Looking For Extras In San Francisco

Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Filed Under: Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, San Francisco
The sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man is filming in San Francisco from Friday, November 10 through Wednesday, November 15. The second installment is called Ant-Man and the Wasp and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more.

It appears that filming will take place in Chinatown and Potrero Hill and the production is looking for extras of all shapes & sizes for roles as tourists, locals, homeless, and people with cars. To apply for a role head here.

The sequel will introduce the villain Ghost into the Marvel Film Universe. In the comics world, Ghost started as an enemy of Iron Man who is hell-bent on anarchy. Ghost is a skilled hacker and with the aid of his robotic suit can become invisible.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will hit theaters on July 6, 2018.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

