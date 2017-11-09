VIDEO: ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ And ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Movie Review

Our Friend Rudy joins for exclusive movie reviews of Murder on the Orient Express and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Murder on the Orient Express

A lavish train ride unfolds into a stylish & suspenseful mystery. From the novel by Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells of thirteen stranded strangers & one man’s race to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Writers: Michael Green (screenplay by), Agatha Christie (based upon the novel by)

Stars: Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

In this darkly comic drama, a mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder, when they fail to catch the culprit.

Director: Martin McDonagh

Writer: Martin McDonagh

Stars: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell