Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.09.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Kevin Spacey is out and re-cast in All The Money In the World movie, in addition to having more assault allegations. Charlie Sheen denies the Corey Haim sexual abuse claim. A listener wrote Sarah and Vinnie a lovely letter after winning tickets to Alice In Winterland! The key to happiness is friendship! These are the most popular apples in America.

7 – 8 AM: A contestant on the Price is Right makes a very interesting decision! Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will reunite on a new show. Drake wants a $160,000 first edition copy of a Harry Potter book for his next birthday. Rain hit the Bay Area and may return on Monday. Susan Fowler gets a book deal after her issues at Uber. It’s still too early to play Christmas music! A malfunctioning Amazon Echo led to a man’s door getting kicked in by police.

8 – 9 AM: The CMA’s hosts were hilariously political at last night’s awards show. Maren Morris is engaged. Taylor Swift won a CMA award and reacted via Twitter. Tyrese missed visitation opportunities with his Daughter this weekend. Third Eye Blind is on tour! Kathy Griffin faints during a show in Dublin. A self-driving van in Vegas gets hit by a human-operated vehicle. Weird vegetables and foods that people butter. A couple is looking at 30 years after an elaborate life insurance scam went wrong. These are the top 10 used emojis!

9 – 10 AM: We catch read all of your texts from the morning. Our friend Rudy joins for an exclusive movie review of Murder on the Orient Express and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri!

