Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Last Chance To Win Katy Perry: Witness The Tour

Filed Under: Katy Perry
Photo: Courtesy Capitol

Katy Perry: Witness the Tour is coming to SAP Center in San Jose THIS TUESDAY, November 14th, and Alice has your LAST CHANCE TO WIN!

Here’s how to win:

Listen to Alice’s Morning Show with Sarah and Vinnie on Friday 11/10 and Monday 11/13 … and then listen to Jayn at 4:05 PM on Thursday 11/9, Friday 11/10, and Monday 11/13. When you hear the cue to call, start dialing 800-400-FM97. The ninth caller instantly wins a pair of tickets to see Katy Perry: Witness The Tour, Tuesday, November 14th at SAP Center in San Jose!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live