Disney/Lucasfilm Plans To Expand The ‘Star Wars’ Universe Further

SAN FRANCISCO – The world of Jedis, Wookies and The Force is expanding even further. The Walt Disney Company and San Francisco-based Lucasfilm is planning to create another Star Wars trilogy.

On Thursday, Lucasfilm announced The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will helm a new storyline outside of the Skywalker stories. Johnson’s longtime collaborator Ram Bergman will also be part of the team as producer.

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm said. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

In a joint statement, Johnson and Bergman said “We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi. Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

No other details have been announced.







Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15, 2017.



