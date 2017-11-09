Ayesha And Steph Curry Star In New Cooking Mobile Game

While Steph is out playing ball, Ayesha is not resting on her laurels. In addition to her mom duties, Ayesha has authored a cookbook, modeled for Cover Girl, signed a deal to co-host The Great American Baking Show, and readied the opening of her San Francisco restaurant with Michael Mina.

Now she and her MVP husband are starring in a new mobile game with PM Studios called Chef Curry. In Chef Curry, players get to “[h]elp Ayesha and Stephen race around the kitchen to prepare and serve meals for the hungry customers.”

The game features the real-life voices of Ayesha and Stephen Curry with “fast-paced restaurant action.”

The app is available now on Apple IOS and Android platforms.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.