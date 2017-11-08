Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.08.2017

6 – 7 AM: Future Hall of Fame pitcher, Roy Halladay died in a plane crash yesterday. Another day of sexual harassment claims in Hollywood. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett say they never gave Tyrese $5 million! Twitter has expanded their character limit to 280 characters and Facebook is trying to end revenge porn in a very interesting way.

7 – 8 AM: Check out the Hot 100 songs in the country. Charlie Sheen reportedly sexually assaulted Corey Haim. More Kevin Spacey accusers come forward. Footage of Junior Galette being chased down and tazed by a cop is caught on on body camera. Rain is on the way to the Bay Area. A wife finds her husband is cheating and freaks out mid-flight! Vinnie reads a few Fast Facts. The facial recognition on the iPhone X is amazing. Good looking college grads have a harder time finding work than those of less traditional beauty.

8 – 9 AM: Band Together Bay Area is tomorrow night! Taylor Swift has private listening sessions for her biggest fans and just revealed the tracklisting for the upcoming Reputation album. These are top TV hosts has reported by Forbes. Paris Hilton has new music on the way! Apparently, two burgers are more healthy than a burger and fries! Well placed flatulence got a man out of being arrested!

9 – 10 AM: We catch up on all of your texts from the morning!

