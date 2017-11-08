Outer Richmond’s Tee Off Bar & Grill Set To Close

One of the City’s beloved dive bars, the Tee Off Bar & Grill in the Outer Richmond (3129 Clement St.) has announced that they are closing.

A handwritten sign on the door stated, “Dear S.F. We’ll miss you! Please stop in and say goodbye! The Tee Off Family x”.

General Manager Gina Horan told Hoodline that the reason for the closure was “a typical tale of the city—rents go up, costs go up … this particular entity isn’t sustainable.”

The Tee Off will serve their last drink this weekend, November 11th and 12th.

